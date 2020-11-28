Five apps to learn self-defence at home

It is important for everyone to know how to defend themselves. In this time of online learning you can use utilise apps to learn absolutely anything; so why not self-defence? Here are a few apps you can use:

Combat Academy

This app allows you to learn MMA, Krav Maga, BJJ, Wrestling game, Judo, Sumo, Sambo, Aikdo, Boxing, Kickboxing and other self-defence techniques. Each technique in this app is listed with a clear description and 3D views.

Available on Play Store and App Store.

Hyper Training Lab

This app features video tutorials which can help you train and workout with martial arts pro athletes. Self-defence, forms, sparring are few of the key areas they focus on. They offer badges, rally points and allow you to analyse your daily training activities, which can help you track your progress.

Available on Play Store and App Store

COBRA Defense International

COBRA has specific training divisions that have been categorised based on real-life situations, such as, ‘Reality self-defense camps’, ‘Active shooter response plans’, ‘Teen & College Safety’ and ‘Anti-abduction and child safety’, among others. You can also shop for self-defence products and home study courses.

Available on Play Store and App Store

Learn Krav Maga

The app has listed top training video with step by step process for different techniques. This app is popular among the Israeli army. This form of combat includes methods of defending against one or multiple attackers, in response to a wide and varied range of attacks. Includes both assaults without weapons, as weapons and blunt.

Quick Self-Defense

The app focuses on teaching nine easy techniques that one can use in danger. The app was created by Colorss Foundation to teach women how to defend themselves, but it can be used by anyone. It is not suitable for children below 10 years according to the app description.

Available on Playstore