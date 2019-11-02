For Rajyotsava, state welcomes Kannada ‘Terminator’

The sci-fi action movie ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ seems to have received a warm welcome from the Kannada audience. The release of the trailer by actor Kichha Sudeep didn’t fail to draw the audience to the theatres.

The movie has 80 shows all over Karnataka and up to 30 shows in Bengaluru. Prominent personalities in the Kannada industry such as RJ Nethra and Sudha Narasimha Raju have lent their voice for the leads in the movie. “The movie has showcased remarkable technical perfection and sense of humour is packed in well. It feels great to watch a Hollywood movie in a native language with a local flavour,” says Rathish, associated with Arivu creations.

Thrilled by the trailer and to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava, Ajay watched the first day, first show of Terminator. He claims to have enjoyed the women-centric movie thoroughly. Another viewer, Harish Kumar, an avid supporter of dubbing, expressed satisfaction with the quality of dubbing in the movie. He said that the Kannada industry is not yet equipped to make such a movie and that he is happy to see the dubbed version.

A great fan of the series, Madhu said his wish of watching it in Kannada has come true. He appreciated the accurate sentence formation and says he would want to continue watching the entire series in this language.

Prem, a young Bengalurean, found the experimental movie to be satisfying and expects to see more Hollywood movies dubbed into Kannada.

“It’s a very good movie for Kannada but the feel of Hollywood was definitely missing,” he adds.