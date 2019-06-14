Here’s why you should have the humble jamun regularly

Jamun, or black plum, is liked by many for its unique taste. But beyond that, eating this fruit has immense health benefits. Jamun is rich in protein, fibre, antioxidants, calcium, iron, phosphorous, potassium, manganese, vitamin C and B6 and several other nutrients. Metrolife lists out a few health benefits of Jamun

Purifies the blood

The iron content in the fruit acts as a blood purifier which helps in making the skin look better. The iron content also helps in keeping the haemoglobin content in the body at a normal level. The iron content is also known to help in curing menstrual problems because it helps in compensating for blood loss.

Good for the skin

The fruit is good for the treatment of acne and for oily skin. Jamun packs are also useful in lightening dark spots. Various packs can be made and on applying regularly to the skin, can give relief from these common skin problems.

Good for teeth and gums

The antibacterial properties of Jamun are good for the gums. They also help in preventing bad breath. The vitamin C in it is known to prevent gum bleeding. The ash of Jamun tree leaves and almond shells can make excellent preparation for cleaning teeth.

Help with digestion

Jamun can help in recovering from diarrhoea and indigestion and is widely used in Ayurveda and Unani systems of medicine. This is due to its antibacterial properties. It also promotes good bowel movement.

Good for the heart

There is a substance in Jamun named triterpenoid, which prevents or slows down the accumulation of cholesterol in the body. The fruit also has potassium, which is good for controlling high blood pressure and preventing strokes as well.

Controls diabetes

Jamun has a low glycaemic index and keeps blood sugar levels under control. Diabetics can safely eat this without worrying about blood sugar levels rising too high.

Dried and powdered

Jamun seeds can control starch being converted to sugar. Diabetics are advised to have a teaspoon of this powder two times a day. This fruit is a real boon for diabetics. Helps fight anaemia As it is a rich source of iron, it helps anaemic individuals and can also help counter general weakness and tiredness.

Boosts immunity

Jamun is highly recommended for a person who feels that his immunity is decreasing day by day. Do you get cold and cough often? Do you often suffer from mild or high fever? Do you have to see a doctor often for tonsillitis? Then just take some Jamun pulp, mix it with honey and amla, and eat the paste or drink with water.