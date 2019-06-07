No good roles offered after engagement: Hitha

Actor Hitha Chandrashekar is excited about her upcoming release ‘Thurthu Nirgamana’.

She says that the film is of a different league. The film has an ensemble cast which includes Samyuktha Hegde, Sudharani, Raj B Shetty and Achyuth Kumar. The film will have VFX effects in it and the post-production work is on.

“I am looking forward to the film’s release. While the film stars many fine actors in it, I am not worried that I will be lost in the loop. Sometimes one cannot look at how big their role is, but has to work in a film because it stands apart” she says.

About her role, she says, “I play the role of Mili Sebastian, a research scientist. She is an ambitious girl stuck with a boy who’s not motivated in life. She keeps pushing him to do better in life.”

Unlike in the film, Hitha’s fiance and actor Kiran Srinivas is extremely driven and is encouraging of her career too. While Hitha is busy with television commercials, the actor shares that not many good stories are coming her way after her engagement to Kiran was announced.

“I come from a family which has been in films for ever. My mother Geetha has always worked, and I want to be the same. I did get a few projects before ‘Premiere Padmini’ released, but they didn’t go through. I am not sure why I am not getting convincing scripts nowadays after I got engaged,” she shares.

Hitha cites committed women being offered lesser projects in the Kannada film industry as a trend. “I see a lot of actresses working in Tamil and Malayalam. I don’t understand why being engaged or married should bother a director. I hope filmmakers open up and young girls stand up for themselves. Such a different treatment could lead to artistes even hiding their marital status,” she says.

Hitha is planning to move to Mumbai after her wedding. “But my heart stays with Sandalwood, and if I get good roles, I would be happy to shuttle between Bengaluru and Mumbai,” she adds.