Big online shopping festivals from Sunday

Online stores are offering huge deals and discounts ahead of the Dasara-Deepavali festival season. Dasara is on October 15 and Deepavali will be celebrated on November 4.

Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Sale’, starting on October 3, offers up to 70% off on laptops, headphones and gadgets, and up to 65% off on televisions and appliances. Prices are also slashed on some mobile phones. Fashion, accessories, luggage and backpacks and eyewear are up to 80% cheaper. The sale starts on October 2 for Prime members.

‘The Big Billion Days’ on Flipkart, starting on October 3, offers up to 80% off on electronics and gadgets that include healthcare devices, smartwatches, power banks, headphones and speakers. Home appliances like irons, water purifiers and vacuum cleaners, and televisions are on sale. The store also offers 60-90% off on tops, dresses, saris, and kurtas. It is also promoting watch brands like Casio, Titan and Fossil with festive discounts.

Tata Cliq’s ‘10 on 10’ sale, from October 3 to 10, is geared up to provide discounts of up to 80%. On sale are laptops, smartphones, electronics, appliances and more. Those using SBI credit cards get an additional 10% off.

Fashionwear

Ajio’s ‘Big Bold Sale’, on till October 4, offers 50-90% off on 2,500+ brands. This Reliance site is competing with the other big e-commerce sites with 30-60% off on Adidas, 40-70% on United Colors of Benetton, and up to 70% off on ethnic wear, Western wear and Trends footwear.

Shopping for Rs 9,999 entitles customers to a gift of the same price. Those signing up get Rs 500 in their wallet. SBI customers get an instant 10% discount.

Myntra says its ‘Big Fashion Festival’, from October 3 to 10, features 10 lakh styles and 7,000 brands. Festive offers include discounts of 50 to 80% on footwear and ethnic wear and jewellery. Carpets, perfumes and handbags and slings are up for grabs at discounts of up to 70%.