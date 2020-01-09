Book launched on Facebook Live

A book by filmmaker and columnist N S Shankar was on Facebook Live on Thursday.

Known for directing feature films ‘Ulta Palta’ and ‘Wrong Number’, Shankar has authored a book on screenplay writing (‘Chitrakathe Haagendarenu’), and written extensively for newspapers. His latest book Usaabari is a compilation of essays about current events.

Well-known writer Agrahara Krishnamurthy released the book at 11 am on Thursday, as an audience across locations watched.

Shankar spoke to Metrolife about the idea of a social media book launch.

Why Facebook Live?

This is not the first time that a book is releasing on Facebook. Avadhi, an online literary magazine, has been doing this for years. Their imprint ‘Bahuroopi’ releases books on Facebook Live. This is my first book released on an online platform.

What are the advantages of an online book release?

It is cost-effective and reaches a wider audience. Once a stage event is over, it is forgotten, but with an online release, videos are available even later. They have a longer shelf-life. The only disadvantage I see is that people not on Facebook will not know about the launch.

Tell us about the book.

It has three sections — the first discusses three literary works, the second is about my responses to current events, and the last is political analysis.

Usaabari, priced at Rs 200, is available at Akshara Mantapa (99861 67684).