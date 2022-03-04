CCB cracks down on 26 black sheep in its ranks

About 26 police personnel from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru City Police were recently transferred to different jurisdictional stations.

The mass transfers happened after some of the personnel were allegedly caught for maintaining close contacts with the local goons and running illegal businesses in liaison with them.

A senior officer with the Bengaluru City Police, says that most of those transferred were with CCB for more than four years. “Some of them got too comfortable in their positions and indulged in activities that would bring a bad name to the police force. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) undertook an exercise to identify the long-standing personnel and moved them to jurisdictional police stations,” the officer tells Metrolife.

The officer says that in one of the cases, two CCB personnel came to “adverse notice” for conniving with criminals outside Bengaluru and in another case a staff was found maintaining close contact with rowdies.

The officer also points out that there have been instances in the past when officials have misused their position. “There have been instances when an officer has been posted out of a particular station but he gets an order stating ‘officer on other duty’ and returns to his old station. On record it shows that he has moved out but he continues to work there. This is precisely why some jurisdictional stations had staff in excess,” adds the officer. Can’t the inspectors in-charge take stern action? The officer explains, “These personnel would have got their postings because of the blessings of some officers or politicians, so even the inspectors are helpless and are forced to put up with them,” he adds.

The officer adds that all the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs), in their respective jurisdictions, ensure that there is zero-tolerance towards corruption and rowdyism.

Internal transfers from this year

The CCB has 120 staff spread across five wings — organised crime wing, woman protection wing, anti narcotics, economic offences wing and special inquiry wing. The recent transfer is an attempt to infuse new blood into the system. “Staff serving in the same institution, wing and department for a long time tend to develop vested interests. These transfers are necessary to prevent them from indulging in illegal activities,” a senior officer with CCB tells Metrolife.

He informs that there will also be internal transfers at the CCB, for the first time this year. “Training new officers for us is no easy task. But this is the price we have to pay to keep the system clean. It will slow down our work but at least we will have meritorious, sincere officers who will work in a transparent manner,” he adds.

Some ran illegal businesses

Another senior officer tells Metrolife that one of the CCB staff, who was recently transferred, hobnobbed with bootleggers, and fake brand sellers, helped run prostitution rackets, supported the running of gambling dens and smuggled foreign cigarettes. “When they indulge in such activities, they earn enough money to buy themselves land, second hand luxury cars and even lend money at a high rate of interest like 5 to 10 % a month,” explains the officer.

He explains that the recent transfers include two categories of constables —those who had a long innings in CCB and others who clearly had strong connections with organised criminal gangs and rowdy

sheeters.

When and how did CCB start?

A senior retired police officer, who was active in containing rowdyism in the 1980s and 90s, says CCB is a super force. It is not constrained by jurisdiction and can launch proceedings anywhere in the city.

About how CCB came into being, the officer says Bengaluru was a quiet place in the 1970s.

“The only crimes back then were cycle thefts, followed by prostitution and illegal distillation of liquor. To curb these activities, Bengaluru police formed something called a ‘Cycle Squad’ which worked to collect information about criminals who indulged in theft and robberies. The Central Crime Branch was formed by the Bengaluru City Police back then,” explains the officer.

The CCB worked hard to stop gambling activities that openly took place in lodges in Chickpet, Kalasipalyam and parts of Cantonment. “But sadly, these illegal activities also indirectly fuelled corruption among the officers. Some of whom took ‘protection money’ from these illegally-run centres to indirectly help run the trade in a smooth manner,” explains the officer.