Community groups helping Manipur students in distress

Manipur groups in Bengaluru are helping those affected by the Internet and bank shutdowns in the northeastern state.

Yumnam Dhaneshwar, from Manipuri Meitei Association of Bangalore (MMAB), says the association has reached out to students since the unrest began a month ago.

“We have appealed to all our people here to refrain from spreading false and provocative narratives. We are ensuring that no protest marches are being held here,” he says.

Dangmei Dajuth, advisor of the Rongmei Welfare Organisation of Bangalore (RWOB), says members are advised to be mindful of their social media activity. “We tell our community to avoid posting sensitive material on social media and even to stay away from social media if possible,” says Dajuth.

Monetary aid

Money is a concern, especially for students dependent on transfers from their parents back in Manipur.

Students are approaching groups such as MMAB and Bangalore Manipur Students Association (BMSA)for money and food. “Because of zero access to the Internet and banks not functioning, parents have not been able to wire money to their kids. So we have been helping them with rent, college fees and food,” says Ronel Sougrakpam, president of BMSA.

Some students ask for as little as Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, says Saphabi Tensubam, a council member of BMSA. “A few students called me crying because their parents’ houses have been burnt down and their family has been forced to move to temporary shelters. In such cases, we are helpless,” she says.

Many students are receiving help from close relatives living in cities outside Manipur. “Some are surviving on funds they get from their extended families in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai,” says Dajuth. Some Manipuri churches, such as the one he attends in Koramangala, have been discussing how to fund those in need.

Community life

Bengaluru is home to a sizeable number of Manipuris. Organisations such as MMAB, BMSA, RWOB, Kuki Student Organisation Bangalore and Manipuri Diaspora Bangalore, have been assisting Bengaluru’s Manipuri population through numerous crises ranging from ethnic attacks to the Covid pandemic. “Most recently, we had to step in to help a young girl facing sexual harassment at her workplace, a well-known clothing store. We got involved and helped her file an FIR,” explains Dajuth.

The groups host cultural events and sports meets to help the community network and get a sense of home. They celebrate festivals such as Cheiraoba (Manipuri New Year), Sajibu Nonba Panba (Meitei New Year) and Ningol Chakouba (Meitei lunar festival).