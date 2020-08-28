Eateries near colleges close,wait for students to return

Eateries near colleges close,wait for students return

With schools and colleges closed, they have few customers

Saloni Pradhan
Saloni Pradhan, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Aug 28 2020, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 03:18 ist

With colleges closed for physical classes, many eateries that catered mainly to students have suspended their operations. At any given time, Simar’s Kitchen, a restaurant near Christ (Deemed to be University), Bannerghatta Road campus, was filled with students.

Owner Amritpal Singh says students comprised a majority of customers. He has closed operations there, and is concentrating on business at other locations.

“A few orders used to come online, but they are not as profitable. I’m waiting for college to reopen,” he says.

Dragon’s Kitchen, another small eatery near the college, had the additional benefit of being located near hostels. It used to be bustling at dinner time. Now that the hostels are shut and students have gone home, the place is closed indefinitely.

Students’ Corner, an eatery opposite Dayananda Sagar College in Kumaraswamy Layout, is open, but business is dull.

“We cater mostly to students, and if they are not here, how will we run?” says Babu, manager. Santosh, owner of Quench and Krunch, a cafe near St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous), has decided not to open until next year.

Located near Langford Town, 60 per cent of his business used to come from college students, and the rest from people working in offices in the area. 

