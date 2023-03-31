Eight-day millets festival from April 8

With 2023 being declared the International Year of Millets, many events championing millets have been held in the city in the last three months. Now, Ambara, a sustainable clothing store in Ulsoor, is set to host Millet Mania.

The event will see the participation of Porgai Artisans’ Association and Sittilingi Organic Farmers’ Association (SOFA) from Sittilingi in Tamil Nadu.

Over eight days, visitors can expect film screenings, workshops on baking with millet flour and sale of fabric and garments bearing Lambadi embroidery. ‘Porgai - Pride’ a film by Anagha Unni will be screened on Saturday and Sunday. The film covers the life and practices of the Lambadi and other tribal communities who occupy the Sittilingi Valley. Rural sustainability and challenges faced by the women of the tribes are some of the topics explored by the filmmaker.

The highlight of the event is the sale of millets ranging from little and foxtail to pearl and finger, apart from turmeric and pure wild honey. Rudhram Gajendran, owner of Breadtime Stories, will hold a demonstration on baking bread using millet flour. In addition, Amagat Garden Cafe, which is on the premises of the store, will have a special menu of Sittilingi dishes made by cooks from the valley.

One can also shop for handspun and handwoven cotton saris, jackets, dresses, fabric, wall hangings, and home linen detailed with the distinct embroidery technique. The cotton used is also grown on their own farms. “The textiles are all naturally dyed and hand embroidered. The technique has 40 different stitches and all are featured in the products,” says Devika, a craft revivalist and volunteer, who will also facilitate two masterclasses by experts in Lambadi embroidery.

Lambadis and other tribal communities form 95% of the population of the region. “Porgai and SOFA were started by Dr Lalitha Regi and Dr Regi George, who set up the Tribal Health Initiative in Sittilingi 30 years ago. It’s a remote valley covered by forests and at that time, the nearest hospital was 100 kilometres away,” shares Devika. The Initiative worked to educate the tribal population about nutrition and diet. Porgai and SOFA came into being when the duo realised the need for making the communities self-sufficient and to generate jobs.

Millet Mania from April 8 to 15 at Ambara, Ulsoor.