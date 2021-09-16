Karnad’s radio play on stage on Saturday

Karnad’s radio play on stage on Saturday

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  Sep 16 2021
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 00:20 ist

Theatre group Karana is staging one of Girish Karnad’s earliest plays at Ranga Shankara on Saturday. Titled ‘Maanishaada… A Tale of Separation’, the Kannada play depicts how Valmiki started writing the ‘Ramayana’ and weaves in why Sita did not want to return to Ayodhya.

Director Revanth Mailge says few groups have attempted it. “It’s originally a radio drama. Which means we could improvise a lot while converting it into a play for the stage,” he told Metrolife.

One of 11 actors, Rachana R Malige says the play is fascinating. “It begins with a hunter killing one of two love birds sitting on a tree. An enraged Valmiki curses the hunter. After a few twists and turns, Valmiki starts writing the story of Rama.” 

September 18, 3.30 pm, Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets at venue and on BookMyShow.

