Numbers on BBMP site suggest lax monitoring

The numbers of monitored Covid cases on the BBMP website are inconsistent with its own total figures. As of Tuesday, Bengaluru has 1,14,833 active Covid cases. The BBMP is tasked with monitoring them.

But their website, which tracks the number of patients in hospitals, Covid care centres and in home isolation, only accounts for 47,739 patients.The website says the numbers were updated on April 20, 10 pm. Does this mean the BBMP has no clue about 67,094 positive patients?

Dr Vijayendra B K, chief health officer, public health, BBMP, says the numbers on the website are accurate. Asked about the missing patients, he told Metrolife, “It only lists the number of government and government quota beds occupied, so any numbers left behind would be in private beds or in home isolation”. The website, however, covers all categories.

A volunteer with Mercy Mission, a coalition of NGOs working for Covid relief, says the discrepancies lead to confusion over hospital beds. “Such a large number of unaccounted cases is very alarming,” he says.

Are those in home isolation being monitored?

Speaking to DH earlier this week, Gaurav Gupta, chief commissioner, BBMP, had said 50,000-odd people are in home isolation.

Are they being monitored, as mandated?

Dr Vijayendra B K, chief health officer, public health, BBMP, says that once someone is tested positive, their address is verified. “A team from the primary health care centre visits them and advises home isolation or hospital admission.” The names of those at home are added to the home isolation app and they get a call every day to ensure they are in isolation, he explains.

But this is not the case on the ground. Ashika Bhat and her partner tested positive last week, on Friday and Wednesday respectively.“We tested with Apollo. Both of us are in home isolation but neither has been contacted by the BBMP,” she says.

Travel blogger Ankita Kumar tested positive on Wednesday and is self-isolating at home. She too tested at a private clinic. “BBMP sent me a message but I have received no other communication since. But two of my friends who are quarantined with me have got three to four calls from the BBMP,” she says.

Saqib Idrees, a volunteer helping people get hospital beds, says the BBMP is lacking in coordination. “Children whose parents have tested positive are playing on the streets every evening. Even adults who have tested positive are not adhering to quarantine rules,” he says.

Stats at time of print (April 20, 10 pm)

Total number of active cases - 1,14,833

Number of occupied government quota beds - 5,439

Number of occupied beds in government covid care centres - 535

Number of private beds occupied in private hospitals - 3,545

Number of beds occupied in private covid care centres - 1,071

Number of people in home isolation - 37,149

All categories add up to 47,739.

Patients unaccounted for - 67,094