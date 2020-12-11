Rented scooter left on rail track, hit by goods train

Railway police are looking into the freak case of a rented scooter being abandoned on the track near Hebbal.

Hired from bike rental company Bounce, the scooter was hit by a goods train on Thursday morning.

A tweet by @yenuu_illa (Prasad) brought the irresponsible act to the company’s attention.

The tweet said a few trains were delayed because of the incident. “We don’t deserve you @bounceshare,” it remarked.

Bounce is trying to track down the user who last used the scooter.

Bounce, bike rental company, told Metrolife: “We are working with the railway authorities to find the culprits. We will take appropriate action.”

The bike was presumably left on the tracks by a customer who had completed a ride.

“In the case of a short term rental, the user needs to park the bike at a legal parking spot,” the spokesperson explained.

Every rider is expected to click a picture of the bike after parking it, and upload it on the Bounce app before ending the trip.

For long term rentals, a Bounce representative picks up the bike from the user.

Cops’ take

“An express train was detained at an earlier station for 57 minutes due to this incident on Thursday morning. We are lodging an FIR for obstruction of railway track and endangering the safety of railway property and men and material,” a railway police official told Metrolife