What can seniors do to feel safer?

In the wake of the murder of an elderly home-alone woman last month (see subhead), Metrolife spoke to NGOs, security firms and the police about what the city’s elderly must do to be safe.

P Krishnakant, deputy commissioner of police (South), says most cases concern mistreatment by their kin, and chain snatching by unknown persons. He urges senior citizens living alone to keep in touch with the beat constables and the night patrol in the area.

“They must also be aware of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. It says it is the responsibility of the legal heirs to give them shelter and protection. We receive at least two cases of neglect and outcasting every month. We have resolved about 10 cases. The court tells the families to provide a monthly remuneration or look after them,” he says.

C K Baba, deputy commissioner of police (South East), urges elderly citizens not to employ anyone without first doing due diligence, especially if they come cheap. “Get the vetting done by a security agency, or the beat police, or the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). Please share the details of whom you hire with your relatives, friends and neighbours,” he explains.

Dr Radha S Murthy, managing trustee of Bengaluru-based Nightingales Medical Trust (NMT), lists some precautions: Check the antecedents of housemaids, security guards, drivers and gardeners your hire with the help of the local police; do not entertain vendors at the door; do not entrust repair to strangers; insist on ID cards from delivery agents, electricity, Internet, water and cable TV personnel; do not allow food delivery agents into the house. Pratima S of Bengaluru Integrated Services advises hiring security and domestic workers from certified agencies. “Then you can pin down accountability,” she says.

Adding safety features such as a peephole or a chain locking mechanism on the main door, and a CCTV system are other suggestions. Ugraiah C, founder trustee of Gandhi Old Age Home off Magadi Main Road, recommends a siren or panic button at home to alert neighbours and passers-by. Dr Radha adds, “Don’t keep (lots of) jewellery and cash at home. Avoid display of wealth in any form. Make financial transactions through cheques or bank transfers.”

Amit Kumar, managing director, Bengaluru Squad Services, says not everybody can afford private security — it can cost Rs 32,000 to Rs 35,000 a month. However, it is possible to request a local security firm to respond to an emergency against a fee. “It can start from Rs 500,” he says. Kumar adds that the security guards employed at apartments need more autonomy to check on the elderly. “Many apartments don’t allow security guards to do patrolling. Their job is to look after the common areas, that’s what they are told,” he explains.

Lastly, Dr Radha says it is important for citizens to look out for vulnerable people in their neighbourhoods.

Murder of 82-year-old woman

The murder of an 82-year-old woman in her home in Mahalakshmipuram has raised concerns about the safety of the elderly. It is said Kamala N Rao chose to stay alone over moving in with her three children, who live in different parts of the city. Three men — a plumber, labourer, and an auto driver — killed Kamala, and fled with two gold chains and two bangles on May 27. The plumber, who had previously been hired by her for help, knew she lived alone. He roped in the others to rob her and clear their debt of Rs 7 lakh.

Other incidents

In March, a man gagged a home-alone woman in Vijayanagar with her dupatta. He tore the earlobes of the 70-year-old Nagalakshmi and snatched her earrings. She sustained injuries.

In February, 70-year-old P N Narayanaswamy was hacked to death in the parking lot of an apartment building in Marathahalli. The assailant fled. Police suspect a property dispute behind the crime.

In December 2022, the body of an 80-year-old missing woman was found inside the cupboard of her neighbour’s flat near Attibele. Police believe Parvathamma was murdered as she had gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 lakh on her.

In August 2022, 82-year-old Jayashree was robbed and killed in HSR Layout. Six men were arrested. One of the accused knew Jayashree lived alone and wanted a security guard. He and a co-accused approached her on the pretext of seeking employment.

Call for help

1090: Elders Helpline for Bengaluru.

14567: National Helpline for Senior Citizens.

112: Emergency number.

Violence against seniors on the rise

Incidents of senior citizens facing physical violence and abandonment have increased since the pandemic broke out, data from Bengaluru’s Elders Helpline 1090 shows.

In 2020-21 and 2021-22, 193 and 229 elderly people reported violence at home respectively. “That was probably because all family members were staying home,” Roger Ephraim, deputy director at NMT that operates the helpline, said. But the cases did not abate after normalcy returned. In 2022-23, they logged 575 cases, more than 2.5 times the previous year’s count.

Ephraim also attributes the uptick in cases to the new modes of reporting, including WhatsApp, rolled out in the last two years.

On account of violence perpetrated by outsiders, the cases came down from 499 in 2020-21 to 130 in 2021-22 but climbed up to 207 in 2022-23.

The Bengaluru trend was consistent with the state’s. Physical violence was reported across the state in 30% of the cases in 2022-23, according to 14567, the National Helpline for Senior Citizens. The most common form of abuse was verbal, with 35% of complainants reporting it. The top three reasons for abuse were property-related (29.9%), money-related (16%) and dispute within the family (7%).

On both the state and city level data, sons emerged the primary abusers in about half the cases. Daughters-in-law came next.

NMT will hold a workshop for the Bengaluru police on ‘The role of police and society in combating elder abuse’ on June 15.