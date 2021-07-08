Working from home encourages gardening

It’s safe to say that plants are the new pets. From first-time plant parents to plant collectors, more and more people are realising that caring for plants brings them joy.

Krishna Raju, horticulture consultant, nursery men co-operative society, Lalbagh, says that people now prefer gardening rather than sitting idle at home. “Gardening has become a new hobby for many. It is not only productive but also helps keep your mind fresh and stress-free,” he adds.

Customers are favouring plants that live for a short span of time over trees that requires long-term commitment and dedication, he mentions. “We have 400 to 500 customers walking in everyday post lockdown.”

Vinay Karade, co-founder and research head, Greening Wonders, a gardening store in Yelahanka, says people living in urban settings are now more aware of the air quality around them. “Indoor air-purifying plants ameliorate the standard of living, and hence, the demand for them is higher,” he says.

Schools are talking to children about plants at workshops and seminars. In many cases, children push parents to buy plants for them, he adds. Social media trends and influencers are also drawing crowds to the nurseries, says Pratima Balaraj, co-director of Karthik Farms. “Customers, especially youngsters, want to buy imported plants irrespective of the price because of trends on Instagram,” she told Metrolife.

People are using their balconies, backyards and terraces to grow their own vegetables and fruits. “Plants like Monstera and bi-coloured leaf plants that were abundantly available in our grandparents’ era have now become an exotic choice,” she explains.

Demand sometimes outstrips supply. “At one point, we could not supply enough products because the surge was too high,” says Samarth Hegde, operations manager, Garden Care, a nursery in Allalasandra.

“Even bachelors and those staying in PGs want to keep at least a table-top plant,” he observes. People are now open to more varieties. Before, people showed interest in just flowers, but now, the same customer ends up buying a diverse variety of plants, say nursery owners.

Customers are more mature with the way they care for plants. They are educating themselves through plant-related articles, educational videos and social media, says Vinay. People are keen on bringing nature home. “There is a change in gifting behaviour. Customers are buying succulents as presents for their loved ones, they are even creating miniature gardens by placing Buddha statues and other animals around a plant,” he explains.

Vinay has seen 40 per cent growth in sales during the pandemic. “Since demand is high and supply is low, prices have gone up, too,” he says.

In demand?