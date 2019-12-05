'11 agencies accepting national common mobility card'

Eleven transport agencies in the country are currently accepting the national common mobility card, the Centre told Lok Sabha on Thursday.

According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official, the pan-India mobility card has been launched under a pilot project at three stations of Delhi Metro -- Dwarka, Shastri Park and Barakhamba Road.

The card can be used to make payments across public transport anywhere in the country, including Metro, bus and suburban railways, and for toll and parking among others.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that 11 transport agencies are currently accepting the card.