12 crew members rescued from a merchant vessel

In a daring operation, 12 crew members were rescued from a merchant vessel that started from Umargam off the Maharashtra-Gujarat coast.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of the Indian Coast Guard's Western Region headquarters in Mumbai received information from the Directorate General of Shipping’s communication centre Wednesday afternoon about MV Kanchan stranded off Umargam. Due to contamination in fuel thereby rendering the engine non-operational and no electrical power onboard. The weather in the area was inclement with winds gusting up to 50 knots and waves reaching up to the height of 3 to 2.5 mts.

Later in the evening, the master of the vessel intimated that MV Kanchan, which was carrying steel coils as cargo, had dropped anchor and listing/ tilting towards the starboard (right) side. MRCC Mumbai instantly activated the International Safety Net (ISN) to identify all the vessels in the vicinity to assist stranded vessel MV Kanchan.

MV Hermeez in the vicinity was quick to respond and immediately diverted towards the distressed vessel. Braving rough seas, MV Hermeez safely evacuated all the 12 crew of MV Kanchan, in a daring night operation.

Simultaneously, ETV Water Lilly was deployed by DG Shipping for assisting the stranded vessel and arrived in the area at 0700 hrs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an ICG helicopter from Daman also undertook aerial reconnaissance of the area; however, the distressed vessel was not sighted and presumably sunk in position. Oil sheen and debris were sighted by the CG helicopter and ETV Water Lilly.

The DG Shipping has issued a notice under Sec 356 J of MS Act 1958 to the Master and Owner of MV Kanchan for prevention of oil pollution in the area, ICG officials said.