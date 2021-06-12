213 new Covid cases in Delhi, lowest in over 3 months

213 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, lowest in over 3 months

The positivity rate dipped to 0.30 per cent

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 12 2021, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 18:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Delhi recorded 213 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 more fatalities on Saturday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.30 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from Covid-19 here to 24,800.

Watch |  ‘Chances of Covid-19 third wave are real’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths, while the daily tally was 238 on Friday with 0.31 per cent positivity rate, and 24 deaths.

On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data.

 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

WFH effect: More males seek emotional counselling

WFH effect: More males seek emotional counselling

A purple revolution in J&K's Bhaderwah helps farmers

A purple revolution in J&K's Bhaderwah helps farmers

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

 