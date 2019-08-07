35 nations to attend AP’s Outreach Event

A Diplomatic Outreach Event would be held here on August 9, in which delegates from over 35 countries, including Korea, UK, USA, Japan and Australia are expected to participate to explore potential trade relations with the state. The outreach programme is aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration in core areas such as pharma, automobile, steel, textiles food processing and electronics.

The state, under the new Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, will showcase industrial policies and investment opportunities and potential areas of partnerships with the participating countries. The event, organised in collaboration with the Minister of External Affairs, will see the chief minister have a one-on-one meeting with delegates of select countries.

“The interactions will establish a first-level connection between the state and the visiting diplomats. The connection thus established will be leveraged to identify trade synergies and technology transfer programs that will further strengthen the ties between the state and the partnering country,” a government statement said.

The state would take the initiative further and plans to invite countries to set up their chambers of commerce to facilitate strong trade relations.

In this process, Investment Promotion Offices and Investor Desks will be set up in business centers across major Indian cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai besides Tokyo, Seoul and other select foreign capitals to enable regular interaction with top investors across sectors. Wherever offices cannot be set up directly, the state will partner with CII, FICCI and other Industrial organizations which have a presence in those countries in order to reach out to investors.



Study tours to various Industrial clusters within India and abroad will be organized to not only study how the cluster was developed but also to understand the needs of the industry in order to develop the similar clusters in Andhra Pradesh.