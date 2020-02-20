54 Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act cases in Muzaffarnagar this Financial Year: Officials

As many as 54 incidents of alleged atrocities against Dalits, including nine killings and 16 rape cases, were reported in the ongoing financial year in the district, officials said on Thursday.

The District Social Welfare Department said Rs 1.54 crore were provided as financial compensation to the victims under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Giving a break-up of the total number, the officials said of the 54, nine cases were of murder, 16 rapes and 29 other forms of sexual harassment and assault.

They said the financial compensation was provided to the victims on the recommendation of district authorities after FIRs were registered in these cases under the SC/ST Act.

Sources said deputy superintendent-level police officers investigated these incidents and have filed cases in courts.