5th edition of IISF-2019 at Kolkata from Nov 5

To encourage young minds towards the field of science and to promote networking of stakeholders working towards the propagation of science, Science and Technology Ministry and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha) is hosting India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019, from November 5 to 8 at Kolkata.

In a press conference at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), here, Union Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the fifth edition of IISF is a festival to celebrate the achievements of India’s scientific and technological advancements with students, innovators, craftsmen, farmers, scientists and technocrats from India and abroad. The event will be organised with the theme ‘Research, Innovation, and Science Empowering the Nation’ (RISEN) India.

IISF is also a platform to bring together students, researchers, innovators, artists, and the general public to celebrate India’s achievements in science and technology. IISF is also an attempt to encourage young minds towards the field of science and to promote networking of stakeholders working towards the propagation of science, he said.

The minister said, “IISF-2019 expects to host a gathering of approximately 12,000 participants from India and abroad. Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Bose Institute and Indian Institute of Chemical Biology would be sites for a few other events during the festival. IISF 2019 will host more than 28 different events during this period.”

Students Science Village

For school students, a Students Science Village has been planned at IISF 2019, where more than 2,500 school students from all over the nation have been invited. Under the Pradhan Mantri Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, every Member of Parliament has been asked to nominate five students each along with their teacher from their constituency for the village.

A vast exhibition of India’s Scientific and Technological prowess would be in display through several expos—most prominent being the Science Expo at Science City. New-age Technology show and an expo for the Divyangjan would be yet another one.

