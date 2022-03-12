Six held for helping Rohingyas enter India illegally

6 held for helping Rohingya refugees enter India illegally

The NIA also conducted searches at multiple locations in Assam, Meghalaya and Karnataka

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 12 2022, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 09:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six persons and busted a human trafficking racket that was helping Rohingyas Muslims enter India and settle down on the basis of forged documents.

The gang was active and operating in border areas of Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya and other parts of the country.

The NIA also conducted searches at multiple locations in Assam, Meghalaya and Karnataka.

The accused persons were identified as Kumkum Ahmed Chaudhury alias KK Ahmed Choudhury alias Asiqul Ahmed, the head of the gang and Sahalam Laskar, Ahiya Ahmed Bapan Ahmed Chaudhary and Jamaluddin Ahmed Chaudhary.

A senior NIA official on Friday said that the case pertains to the illegal trafficking of Rohingya Muslims into the Indian territory to re-settle them on the basis of forged Indian identity documents.

In December, the NIA had registered a case in this connection after receiving information. The case was filed under Sections 370 and 370(A) of IPC.

The NIA said that the mastermind of the racket, Chaudhury, was operating this illegal trafficking network from Bengaluru. Other active members of this racket are spread in various parts of the country.

"Today, six accused persons have been arrested including Chaudhary. During the searches conducted today, large number of incriminating documents, articles and digital devices have been seized," said the NIA official on Friday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Rohingyas
India News
National Investigation Agency
Human trafficking

Related videos

What's Brewing

Calligraphy in modern times

Calligraphy in modern times

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

These teens mean business

These teens mean business

 