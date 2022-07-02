7 injured in acid attack in Jharkhand

A case has been registered in this regard on the statement of the stall owner, police said

PTI
PTI, Dumka ,
  • Jul 02 2022, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 05:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven people in Jharkhand's Dumka district were injured after one person allegedly attacked a sweetmeat stall with acid as its owner refused to give him food on credit, police said. The incident Haripur village under Jermundi police station After the stall owner refused to give him food on credit, the accused went home and returned with acid which he threw inside the shop injuring seven people, police said.

They were taken to a local hospital.

A case has been registered in this regard on the statement of the stall owner, police said. 

Jharkhand
India News
Acid attack

