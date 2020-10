Seven persons were killed and 32 were injured after a bus and a Bolero collided in Puranpur area in Uttar Pradesh, SP Pilibhit Jai Prakash told ANI.

7 dead and 32 injured after a bus and a Bolero collided with each other in Puranpur area: Jai Prakash, SP Pilibhit pic.twitter.com/l918gQiwIR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

The injured were being shifted to a hospital.

More to follow...