96,424 new Covid-19 infections push India's tally to over 52 lakh

India's Covid-19 tally raced past 52 lakh with 96,424 people testing positive in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 41,12,551 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 52,14,677, while the death toll climbed to 84,372 with the virus claiming 1,174 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.62 per cent.

There are 10,17,754 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 19.52 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested up to September 17 with 10,06,615 samples being tested on Thursday.