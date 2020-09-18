India records 96,424 new coronavirus infections

96,424 new Covid-19 infections push India's tally to over 52 lakh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 18 2020, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 10:30 ist
Devotees receive free protective face masks as they arrive to perform Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the Ganges river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters

India's Covid-19 tally raced past 52 lakh with 96,424 people testing positive in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 41,12,551 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 52,14,677, while the death toll climbed to 84,372 with the virus claiming 1,174 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.62 per cent.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

There are 10,17,754 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 19.52 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past  50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested up to September 17 with 10,06,615 samples being tested on Thursday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
coronavirus test

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 