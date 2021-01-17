A 95-year-old electric engine restored in Maharashtra

An electric railway engine - nearly century-old - has been restored to its pristine glory at the Nehru Science Centre at Worli in Mumbai.

The first electric train service in Mumbai ran with 4 cars and was flagged off by Sir Leslie Orem Wilson, the then Bombay Governor, on 3rd February, 1925.

The train will very soon cater to the burgeoning population of the city eight car rakes were introduced in the year 1927 and an estimated 700 plus people could travel.

The Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai is privileged to be in possession of one of the earliest electric locomotives, which ran in Bombay, now Mumbai, during 1930-1960s.

This 90 plus years old electric locomotive engine - that ran on the Mumbai-Pune section - was donated by the Central Railway in 1979.

“This majestic locomotive has now been completely restored to its pristine beauty of yesteryears and is waiting to be rededicated to the people of Mumbai very soon,” said Shivaprasad Khened, director, Nehru Science Centre.

The founding fathers of the Nehru Science Centre - Dr Saroj Ghose and others, realised the connect of railways to the city of Mumbai and its people and therefore made efforts to collect the heritage railway locomotives for display in the open air science park.

Two important heritage locomotives – one Narrow Gauge Steam Engine & one Electric Locomotive rail engine, were collected for display at our centre.

In addition to these two precious collections we also have four other equally precious locomotives – The Steam Lorry/wagon, Electric Tram Car, Horse drawn Tram car and the HF 24 Marut Fighter Aircraft.

“All these six artefacts were collected in 1979 and they were transported from their respective places to the science park premises of our centre in December 1979, six years before the opening of the Nehru Science Centre. Ever since these precious locomotives are on public display and have been seen by tens of millions of people who have visited the centre,” he said.