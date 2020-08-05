A long wait ends today: PM Narendra Modi after ‘bhoomi pujan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing it as the instrument to unite the country.

“Ram is the thread that strings together India's unity in diversity… the process of construction of the Ram Temple is an attempt to unite the nation,” the Prime Minister said after laying the foundation stone of the temple in Ayodhya, recalling the multitudinous references to Ram and Ramayana in languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Odiya, Bengali, Kashmiri, Malayalam.

Modi also sought to draw parallels in the freedom struggle and the Ram temple movement. “Just as August 15 is representative of sacrifices by people all across the country towards the freedom struggle, this day marks the immense dedication and continuous struggle across generations for the Ram temple,” the Prime Minister said.

“The more power a nation has, the greater its capacity to further peace,” the PM said quoting a couplet amid the stand-off with China over the boundary issue.

The Prime Minister said the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple marked a golden chapter in the history of the nation.

“Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the raging pandemic has forced certain restrictions on the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Earlier, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also said that the invitation could not be extended to many considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that the temple will serve as an inspiration for the entire humanity for ages to come.

Modi recalled the vision of Ram Rajya laid out by Mahatma Gandhi.

He said the teachings of Ram, which have continued to guide the country, include: no one should be poor or unhappy; men and women should be equally happy; farmers and animal keepers should always be happy.

“The old, the young and the doctors should always be protected; it is the duty of all to protect those seeking asylum; homeland is more than heaven,” Modi said.