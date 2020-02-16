AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan

With thousands of Delhiites in witness, Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time along with six other ministers. This is the third time Kejriwal is being sworn in as Chief Minister.

Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot and Rajendra Pal Gautam was also sworn in Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan.

Later addressing the people, Arvind Kejriwal said AAP's victory is not his but that of every mother, sister, youth, students. "This is the victory of every family," he said.

Extending an olive branch, he said elections were over and parties have attacked each other.

A lot of politics happened in elections. Some parties said something. Whatever our opponents said about us, I have forgiven them," he said.

He said he will work with the Centre to make Delhi the world's best city.

Kejriwal is repeating his precious team in the Cabinet. In 2013, Kejriwal led the government for 49 days before he resigned over the issue of Jan Lokpal Bill.

Rai took oath in the name of martyrs of Independence struggle while Gautam took oath in the name of Buddha. others took oath in the name of God.

AAP had returned to power in 2019 with 62 out of 70 seats. In 2015, it had won 67 seats. A large number of AAP supporters with tricolour and party flag attended the ceremony.