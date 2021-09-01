AAP to contest on all 403 seats in UP Assembly polls

The AAP will contest on all the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year on its own strength, party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.
Singh, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Uttar Pradesh in-charge, said the names of the candidates will be declared in the next 15 days.
As of now, the list of 120 candidates is ready, he said.
Singh also said that his party will expose the “fake nationalism” of the BJP, and showcase “real nationalism” of the AAP.
The AAP leader said that his party will also take out “Tiranga Yatras” in all the 403 assembly constituencies of the state.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
New US challenge in Afghanistan: Coping with Taliban
Naomi Osaka finds a new purpose to play tennis
Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California
Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave
World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh
What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?
Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT
Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral
War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban
Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI