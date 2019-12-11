Abhijit Banerjee picks dhoti, kurta to receive Nobel

Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo received the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences with Michael Kremer in Sweden on Tuesday.

Banerjee and Duflo wore an Indian attire for the awards ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm.

While Banerjee, 58, turned up in a cream kurta that he teamed with a white gold-bordered dhoti and closed neck black vest, Duflo wore a blue saree, red blouse and a red bindi.

In a tweet, the Nobel Prize committee shared a small video of the three economists receiving the award.

They were awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

The couple was awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.”

Banerjee is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He studied at the University of Calcutta and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University before receiving his PhD in 1988 from Harvard University

Banerjee has joined the list of Indians and people of Indian origin who have received the prestigious Nobel prize in fields like Physics, Chemistry, Peace, Economic Sciences and Medicine.

