Abhijit Banerjee picks dhoti, kurta to receive Nobel

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 11 2019, 11:53am ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2019, 12:00pm ist
US development economist and co-laureate of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences Michael Kremer (R) stands next to colaureates French–American economist Esther Duflo (C) and US economist Abhijit Banerjee (L) during the Award ceremony on December 10, 2019 at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden. (AFP Photo)

Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo received the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences with Michael Kremer in Sweden on Tuesday.

Banerjee and Duflo wore an Indian attire for the awards ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm. 

While Banerjee, 58, turned up in a cream kurta that he teamed with a white gold-bordered dhoti and closed neck black vest, Duflo wore a blue saree, red blouse and a red bindi.

In a tweet, the Nobel Prize committee shared a small video of the three economists receiving the award.

The couple was awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.”

Banerjee is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology. 

He studied at the University of Calcutta and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University before receiving his PhD in 1988 from Harvard University

Banerjee has joined the list of Indians and people of Indian origin who have received the prestigious Nobel prize in fields like Physics, Chemistry, Peace, Economic Sciences and Medicine. 
 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Abhijit Banerjee
Nobel Prize
Video
Sweden
Comments (+)
 