Act on attacks against minorites: India tells Pakistan

India on Sunday sent out a strong reminder to Pakistan over the protection of minority Sikhs after the alleged murder of the 25-year-old Sikh man in Peshawar.

Reports from Pakistan said that Ravinder Singh's body was found in Chakmani police station area in Peshawar. Singh, a Pakistani staying in Malaysia, was in Peshwar for his wedding.

India described Singh's death as a “targeted killing” and demanded that the Pakistan government apprehend and punish the accused.

The killing of the Sikh youth comes two days after an angry mob had attacked the iconic Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, at a time when a number of devotees from India were present inside the shrine.

“India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement here.

Breaking his silence on the Nankana Sahib attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to link the incident with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in India.

“The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities. The former is against my vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government including police and judiciary,” Khan said.

Reacting sharply, India asked the Pakistan government to act in defense of its own minorities instead of “preaching sermons” about it to other countries.

“India calls upon the Government of Pakistan to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts,” the External Affairs Ministry statement said.