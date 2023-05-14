Active Covid cases in country dip to 15,515

The death toll has increased to 5,31,770 with three deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2023, 10:49 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 10:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India has logged 1,272 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 15,515, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,770 with three deaths. While two deaths were reported from Punjab, one was from West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,80,674)

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,33,389 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Coronavirus
active cases
India
Covid-19

