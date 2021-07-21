Advisory groups formed to advise Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has formed three advisory groups with Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as its head to address issues and find a solution on issues related to airlines, airports and cargo and ground-handling among others.

The Civil Aviation Advisory Group on Airlines has Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Aviation Secretary, Director General of Civil Aviation as its members.

It also has Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal, IndiGo Chairman Rahul Bhatia, SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh, Go First Director Ness Wadia, Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat and the Alliance Air CEO.

The group is tasked with advising the government on enhancing domestic and international connectivity, promotion of passenger and cargo services, passenger facilities, manpower skilling, development of Inida as a hub for passenger travel, cargo and MRO operations, leasing and financing of aircraft, viability of airlines and regulatory issues among others.

The advisory group on airports also consist of the Minister of State, Aviation Secretary, the DGCA, the Chairperson of Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India, Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and the Chairman of Airports Authority of India.

It also has GMR Group Business Chairman GBS Raju, Adani Group Vice President Jeet Adani, BIAL Managing Director and CEO Hari K Marar among others.

It will advise the Ministry on airport capacity, infrastructure augmentation and modernisation, augmenting passenger facilities and amenities, customer experience and satisfaction while avaiting various airport services, improving ASQ rating and other similar international benchmark ratings, manpower skilling and tariff related and other regulatory issues among others.

The advisory Group of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), Cargo, Flight Training Organisation (FTO) and Ground-Handling has the Minister of State, Aviation Secretary, DGCA and Senior Economic Adviser in the Ministry as its members.

There are four sub groups for MRO, Cargo, FTO and ground-handling in which industry leaders are members.