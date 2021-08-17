Afghanistan crisis: Shashi Tharoor doubts presence of 2 Malayali Taliban in their victory celebration video

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a video of a group of Taliban celebrating its victory in Afghanistan in his twitter account in which gun wielding men are heard speaking in Malayalam.
"It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here — one who says “samsarikkette” around the 8-second mark & another who understands him!", Tharoor wrote on his microblogging site after sharing the video posted on August 15.
It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here — one who says “samsarikkette” around the 8-second mark & another who understands him! https://t.co/SSdrhTLsBG
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 17, 2021
Track latest updates from Afghanistan here
The video showed the Taliban member weeping in joy as they reached outside Kabul, hours ahead of falling of the Afghanistan capital in their hands.
