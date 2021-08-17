Tharoor doubts presence of 2 Malayali Taliban in Afghan

Afghanistan crisis: Shashi Tharoor doubts presence of 2 Malayali Taliban in their victory celebration video

The video showed the Taliban member weeping in joy as they reached outside Kabul

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 17 2021, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 11:36 ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a video of a group of Taliban celebrating its victory in Afghanistan in his twitter account in which gun wielding men are heard speaking in Malayalam.

"It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here — one who says “samsarikkette” around the 8-second mark & another who understands him!", Tharoor wrote on his microblogging site after sharing the video posted on August 15.

Track latest updates from Afghanistan here

The video showed the Taliban member weeping in joy as they reached outside Kabul, hours ahead of falling of the Afghanistan capital in their hands. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
World news
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 