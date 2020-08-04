After Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for Covid-19

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, the second member of Narendra Modi's Cabinet to contract the virus infection after Home Minister Amit Shah.

Pradhan is admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram, near Delhi, where Shah is also undergoing treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.

"After developing Covid-19 symptoms, I got my tests done. The samples have tested positive. On the advice of the doctors, I have been admitted to a hospital and I remain healthy," Pradhan tweeted.

On Sunday, Shah had announced that he had contracted the disease.

Pradhan's staff had earlier tested positive and he was in self isolation.

He has joined a list of high-profile leaders and functionaries like Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Senior JD(U) MP RCP Singh and UP BJP President Swantantra Dev Singh had also tested positive for the virus while UP Minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, breathed her last in Lucknow on Sunday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain recovered from the virus infection after undergoing plasma therapy at a private hospital in the national capital.

In Maharashtra, five ministers and three MLAs had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Tamil Nadu, 21 MLAs and three ministers had contracted the virus infection. In Delhi, three AAP MLAs also recovered from Covid-19.