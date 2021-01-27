After violence in Delhi, Centre not in hurry to resume talks with farmers

After the Republic Day violence, the Modi government is not in a hurry to re-open talks with the agitating farmers on the three farm laws.

The government would prefer the Delhi Police investigation to play out before considering to restart negotiations with the agitating farmers.

“We have never said that the doors for dialogue are closed. Whenever talks are to be held, we will let you know,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said when asked whether the doors for talks with farmers were closed now.

After the violence on Tuesday, farmer leaders expressed the hope that the government would continue to hold talks with them over the three farm laws.

Talks with the farmers had ended in a deadlock after they had turned down the “best offer” made by the government to suspend the three farm laws for 18 months.

Asked whether Tuesday's violence was discussed in the meeting of the union cabinet, Javadekar said the cabinet is different from the security committee.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had blamed “external forces” for the rigid stand taken by farmers and said no resolution was possible when the sanctity of agitation was lost.