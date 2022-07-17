Air India Express lands in Muscat after 'burning smell'

Air India Express' Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Muscat after burning smell observed in cabin

The burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 15:03 ist
Air India Express. Credit: PTI File Photo

Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat on Saturday night after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Sunday.

The burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely, the officials said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, officials noted.

In another incident, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India Express
Muscat
flight
India News
Oman

What's Brewing

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Lunge for maximus benefit!

Lunge for maximus benefit!

When pain becomes chronic...

When pain becomes chronic...

Oh, my gourd!

Oh, my gourd!

Saggy over SOGI?

Saggy over SOGI?

A dash of dance floor spirituality

A dash of dance floor spirituality

DH Toon | What's getting banned next in Parliament?

DH Toon | What's getting banned next in Parliament?

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

 