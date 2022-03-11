Flight carrying students from Sumy lands in Delhi

Air India flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy lands in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2022, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 07:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

An Air India flight from Poland's Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy, landed in Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.

The flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, they said.

India has sent three flights to Poland to bring back 600 students evacuated from Sumy.

Read | India on side of peace, says PM Modi on Ukraine war

Another flight is expected to land in Delhi around 8.40 am, officials said.

According to the details shared by the students with PTI, the first flight was for first, second and third-year students. 

The second flight is for fourth and fifth-year students and the third is for those with pets, fifth and sixth-year students and for any other who may have been left behind, they said.

The Indian government is carrying out a challenging evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help stranded Indians leave Ukraine.

The operation to evacuate the 600 students from Sumy began on Tuesday morning.

