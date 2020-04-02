Air India gets nod to operate cargo flights to Shanghai, Hong Kong to get medical supplies

Amid a 21-day lockdown imposed in the country to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Air India has got approval from Indian and Chinese authorities for operating cargo flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong to get medical supplies, its Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal said on Thursday.

"We have applied to the Chinese authorities to commence freighter operations to two destinations -- Shanghai and Hong Kong -- from Delhi. There have been a few regulatory challenges from the Chinese side," said Bansal.

He added that the cargo coming from China would be medical supplies.

"I am happy to announce that an hour back, we got the approval for launching the freighter operations to Shanghai from Delhi for two dates - 4th April and 5th April. We have applied for subsequent dates also for 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th. We hope to get those approvals also within a day," Bansal told a press conference around 4 pm.

He said Air India has also got the approval for carrying cargo flight operations to Hong Kong.

"Approval for Hong Kong came faster. We already have approval in place to launch cargo flight operations between Delhi and Hong Kong," he said.

Bansal said that they have a group of freight forwarders and consignees and they have been informed about the flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong. He added that they have been asked to book their consignment on these flights that the national carrier would be operating.