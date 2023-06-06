Air India to operate alternate aircraft to fly its passengers from Russia's Magadan Airport

Air India said on Tuesday it will operate an alternate aircraft on Wednesday to fly its passengers from Russia's Magadan Airport, where its Delhi-San Francisco flight was diverted due to a mid-air glitch in one of the aircraft engines.

All the passengers and crew are accommodated in local hotels in Magadan, Air India said in a statement.

Earlier, the airline had informed that its flight AI173 of date (June 6) operating Delhi-San Francisco with 216 passengers and 16 crew on board was diverted to Magadan Airport, where it landed safely.

"Air India will operate an alternate aircraft from Magadan to San Francisco on June 7, carrying all passengers and crew of AI-173 who are presently accommodated in local hotels in Magadan," an Air India spokesperson said in an updated statement.

The authorities are extending all cooperation in the airline's effort to ensure that passengers safely reach their destination at the earliest, the spokesperson added.

The aircraft (a Boeing 777) is undergoing mandatory checks and the passengers are being provided all support on the ground, it had stated in its earlier statement.