Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan calls Afzal Guru 'scapegoat'; demands probe

In a rather controversial tweet, actress Soni Razdan, mother of Alia Bhatt and wife of Mahesh Bhatt, has demanded a probe as to why Afzal Guru was made a 'scapegoat'.

Soni, tweeted on the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, who was nabbed for accompanying two wanted terrorists. Singh was named by Afzal Guru, who was hanged to death on February 9, 2013, in a letter that he wrote form Tihar jail to his lawyer Sushil Kumar.

Afzal Guru was convicted in the 2001 December Parliament attack case. However, Razdan in her tweet stated that Guru was made a "scapegoat", and demanded a probe into the conviction.

"This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat," Soni Razdan tweeted.