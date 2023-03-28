All corrupt leaders on one stage for 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan': PM Modi's dig at Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that while the Opposition parties are rallying together to take on the BJP, it has brought together leaders who are “deep in corruption”. Modi said that while the BJP has shaken the roots of corruption, the Opposition coming together is part of a ‘Bhrashtachar Bachao Abhiyaan’.

Modi was addressing party leaders and workers while inaugurating an extension of the party headquarters at Delhi on Tuesday. The new building, which lies opposite the party headquarters, will have a multipurpose hall and residential facilities for staff members.

During his speech, Modi sought to defend the action of investigative agencies like the CBI and ED on Opposition leaders, and said that several “anti-India forces” inside and outside India are coming together. “India’s constitutional institutions have come under attack. When agencies take action against the corrupt, then agencies come under the attack. When the court gives a verdict, it is questioned. You all are seeing that some parties have come together to conduct Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan,” Modi said. He added that during the UPA’s 10-year rule, assets worth Rs 5,000 crore were seized, while in the nine years of BJP government, Rs 1 lakh crore has been seized.

Modi also aimed an attack at the Congress and said that India will never forget the 1984 riots. “It will always be remembered as a black period. In the following election, the Congress got a landslide victory. But we did not give up. We went among the people, worked at the grassroots and strengthened the party,” Modi said.

He said that from just two Lok Sabha seats in 1984, they reached 303 in the 2019. “In many states, the BJP gets more than 50 per cent votes. The BJP is the only pan-India party among family-run parties today,” Modi said. He said that BJP is the only party that reserves 25 per cent space in committees for new leaders. “Constitutionally, we have reserved seats for women, too,” he added.

Modi, during his speech, also thanked the party workers and said that the BJP has reached this position due to the hard work of the party. “In the Northeast, a region with Christians and tribals, we have four chief ministers; this could happen only due to your hard work,” Modi told party workers.

Looking ahead, Modi said that the party is gaining massive support in Telangana, that it is building support and organisational structures in other Southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He added that the BJP today is a “futuristic” party whose model is studied by experts around the world.