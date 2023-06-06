AIMPLB elects new president

All India Muslim Personal Law Board elects new president

In consultation with the working committee, the new board president appointed two vice presidents and three secretaries

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Jun 06 2023, 02:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 02:53 ist
Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. Credit: Twitter/@AIMPLB_Official

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, has elected Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, an Islamic scholar, as its fifth president.

“(The) general body of (the) All India Muslim Personal Law Board in its meeting at Mahu, Indore, M.P. (Madhya Pradesh) has unanimously elected renowned Islamic scholar, thinker and senior member of the board, Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani as its 5th President,” the Board has said in a statement.

“This election was necessitated due to the sudden death of the Board's President Moulana S. Mohd. Rabey Hasani Nadvi,” the Board said.

In consultation with the working committee, the new board president appointed two vice presidents, and three secretaries. Mohd. Fazlur Raheem Mujaddedi has been appointed as the general secretary.

SQR Ilyas has been appointed  as the spokesperson of the Board. He will be assisted by Kamal Faruqui.

India News
AIMPLB
All India Muslim Personal Law Board

