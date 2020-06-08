All states did good work in battle against COVID-19, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that all states have done a good job in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic which the central government has jointly fought with them.

Speaking at a 'virtual rally' for people of Odisha, Shah also lauded the Modi government's track record on national security and recalled the air and surgical strikes inside Pakistan ordered by the Prime Minister in his first term.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, any intrusion into the the borders of India will be punished. Some used to say that US and Israel were the only countries which were willing and capable of avenging every drop of the blood of their soldiers. Modi Ji has added India to that list," he said.

The world realises that India will now not tolerate any intrusion into its borders, he said, while underscoring the Modi government's commitment to protect India's sovereignty.

His comments came at a time when Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh with both countries trying to defuse the crisis through diplomatic and military channels.

Shah, however, made no direct comment on the issue.

The BJP leader also strongly defended the central government over the migrant crisis, saying everyone was anguished by their pain but their safety was a top priority for the Centre.

Targeting the opposition, he said the central government might have made a mistake or had some shortcomings but its commitment was always there, and then asked what the rival parties did.

Somebody was interviewing people abroad in English on how to fight the coronavirus, Shah said in an apparent jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and added that the Congress never did anything during disasters that the country has faced over the years except for "interviews".

Gandhi has been speaking to personalities from different fields on various aspects of the coronavirus crisis.

The senior BJP leader said the central government sought suggestions from all states; be it Odisha, West Bengal or Kerala, and rose above any partisan biases in this joint battle against the disease.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to chief ministers through videoconferencing five times.

Over 1.25 crore migrants were transported safely to their homes by the government which had announced a package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore to help the poor immediately after the lockdown was announced, Shah said.