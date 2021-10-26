Amarinder Singh, eyeing his own party, to hold briefing on October 27

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will hold a briefing in Chandigarh on Wednesday (October 27) at 11 am, his media advisor said.

Speculations are that he will share details on his new political outfit.

Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct 27) at 11am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in. pic.twitter.com/3bxpT1oZaz — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 26, 2021

Singh had met BJP top brass in Delhi and held meetings with Amit Shah soon after quitting Congress, sparking talks of an alliance.

Last week, Singh announced that he would soon float his onw political party and said he was "hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if farmers' protest is resolved in farmers’ interest".

The Congress had, a few months ago, appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief despite strong opposition from then CM Singh.

Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister last month amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu, a political drama that led to a lot of back-and-forth volleys between the party and Captain. Charanjit Singh Channi replaced Amarinder Singh as chief minister.

(With agency inputs)

