Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Amit Shah reviews border security

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Shah reviews border security

Shemin Joy
  • Apr 10 2020, 19:24 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the security situation along the borders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and instructed BSF to ensure that there is no cross-border movement.

Shah held the meeting with officials of the BSF Command and Sector Headquarters through video conferencing on Thursday during which he asked BSF personnel deployed at India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders to be alert.

Shah directed that vigil on the border may be intensified, especially along the unfenced area, to ensure that no cross border movement is allowed.

 

 

He also said that farmers in the border areas must be educated about COVID-19 and the preventive measures to be taken to prevent its spread in these areas. Also, in coordination with District administration, BSF must ensure that the people do not venture across the border fence inadvertently.

Besides officials, Ministers of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai also attended the meeting. 

 

