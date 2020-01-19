Amit Shah administers polio drops to kids at Pralhad Joshi's office, meets local Karnataka BJP leaders in Hubballi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah administering polio drops to a child at Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi's House in Hubballi on Sunday.

Amit Shah, who attended a massive pro-CAA Maha Jana Jagruthi Samavesha on Saturday, held series of meetings with local BJP leaders till late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

He returned to Delhi via special flight after having breakfast meeting at Joshi's House with State BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel, Dy CM Govind Karjol, S V Sankanur and others.

