Amit Shah appeals everyone to preserve environment for better future

PTI
New Delhi,
  Jun 05 2020, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 21:14 ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to everyone to take a resolution to preserve the environment for a better future.

Shah also said from time immemorial, India has a rich tradition and deep knowledge about nature conservation.

"Different ways of worshipping and preserving the environment are intrinsic to our culture. On this #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us resolve to preserve our environment for a better tomorrow," he tweeted.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. 

