Shah greets people on Hyderabad liberation day

Amit Shah greets people on Hyderabad liberation day

On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state was merged with the Indian Union following military action, initiated by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 17 2021, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 10:01 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted people of Telangana and the Marathwada region on the occasion of Hyderabad liberation day and said the country will forever remain indebted to those who laid down their lives for the unity of the country.

On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state was merged with the Indian Union following military action, initiated by the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana and the Marathwada region on #HyderabadLiberationDay. On this historic day, I bow to the brave martyrs who fought against the cruelties of Razakars and Nizams. Nation will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifices," Shah tweeted.

He also posted a picture of Patel along with his tweet.

Shah is scheduled to visit Telangana on Friday and address a public meeting in Nirmal district to coincide with 'Telangana liberation day'.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amit Shah
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

What's heating the planet?

What's heating the planet?

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

TIME 100: Top 15 most influential people of 2021

TIME 100: Top 15 most influential people of 2021

DH Toon | 'Sansad TV' logo that wasn't

DH Toon | 'Sansad TV' logo that wasn't

Afghans on US military bases await resettlement

Afghans on US military bases await resettlement

 