Amit Shah to meet CMs of NE states on July 17; border disputes likely to be discussed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting with CMs of northeast states on July 17, during which he is likely to take up the matter of interstate border disputes among other issues, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.

The meeting will also be attended by chief secretaries and the director-general of police of these states, he said.

"The Union Home Minister has informed us that he will be chairing a meeting with all chief ministers of NE states at the Convention Hall here, tentatively on July 17," Sangma told reporters.

He said the Centre has expressed desire that interstate issues among states should be resolved before the 75th Independence Day on August 15.

"For 50 years, we could not find a solution to the vexed border problems At present, there is a political understanding among the states in the northeast. We can discuss this matter at a higher level," Sangma said.

Shah, during his two-day visit to Meghalaya, will also hold a meeting at the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) headquarters near here, he said.

The Union minister will inaugurate a few projects in the state, too, the chief minister added.